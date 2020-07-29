As tensions with Turkey began to de-escalate this week, the issue of a cabinet reshuffle is returning to the forefront.

Given that a cabinet meeting is due to take place this Friday, two scenarios appear to be in play.

Either Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis will announce changes a day before or after the meeting – in any case before he leaves on holiday – or these changes will be postponed to the end of August after the summer break.

Regardless of the timing of a government reshuffle, reports suggest that it will be targeted rather than sweeping, focusing on the management of the financial package that Greece will receive from the Recovery Fund that was decided at the recent European Union Summit.

The economy, Greek-Turkish relations and the impact of the health crisis are considered the key issues that will define the Mitsotakis government.