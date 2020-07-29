NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

German frigate to join Operation Irini

TAGS: Defense, Security

Germany will send a frigate to support Operation Irini, the EU’s naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya, German news agency dpa reported.

According to the report, there will be 250 soldiers aboard the Hamburg, a Sachsen-class frigate.

The German vessel is expected to arrive in the Mediterranean area in mid-August.
 

