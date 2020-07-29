German frigate to join Operation Irini
Online
According to the report, there will be 250 soldiers aboard the Hamburg, a Sachsen-class frigate.
Germany will send a frigate to support Operation Irini, the EU’s naval mission in the Mediterranean Sea aimed at enforcing the UN arms embargo on Libya, German news agency dpa reported.
According to the report, there will be 250 soldiers aboard the Hamburg, a Sachsen-class frigate.
The German vessel is expected to arrive in the Mediterranean area in mid-August.