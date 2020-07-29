Dendias: Dialogue with Turkey cannot be held ‘at gunpoint’

Greece is open to a dialogue with Turkey but not under threats, the country’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated on Wednesday.



Speaking on state broadcaster ERT, Dendias criticized Turkey for issuing “threats and deadlines,” adding that dialogue cannot be held “at gunpoint.”



He added that there is no agreed procedure for starting a dialogue at this time.



Speaking about Turkey’s recent decision to convert Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia into a mosque, the Greek foreign minister described the development as “regretful and sad.”



He added that the decision was not an issue between Greece and Turkey.