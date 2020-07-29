De-escalation of East Med tensions an ‘important diplomatic win’ for Athens, says Biden Center director

Former US deputy assistant defense secretary Michael Carpenter has reacted to Turkey’s announcement Tuesday that it will pause research for oil and gas in the Eastern Mediterranean in an area located within the Greek continental shelf describing the move as an “important diplomatic win” for the government in Athens.

“The Greek government achieves an important diplomatic win by de-escalating tensions with Ankara,” tweeted Carpenter, Managing Director of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, who served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia from 2015 to 2017.

“Going forward, Turkey’s aggressive actions in the eastern Med and [the] Aegean must be met with a strong, coordinated US-EU response,” Carpenter added, while posting a link to an article by German broadcaster Deutsche Welle on developments in the region.