Patriarchate confirms Aug. 15 religious ceremony at Panagia Soumela monastery

The Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarchate has confirmed that a religious ceremony will take place to mark this year’s August 15 feast day of the Greek Orthodox Church at the historic Monastery of Panagia Soumela in the mountainous Trabzon region, known among Greeks as Trapezounta.

In a telephone call Tuesday, Patriarch Vartholomaios reportedly expressed his gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for restoration works carried out at the monastery.

The monastery, which was included on UNESCO’s temporary list of World Heritage Sites in 2000, reopened after 5 years of restoration works Tuesday.