Heightened risk of fire across Greece

With temperatures rising across the country, the risk of fire in several areas of Greece is forecast to be very high on Thursday, according to the General Secretariat for Civil Protection at the Ministry of Civil Protection.

More specifically, a high risk (category 4) is foreseen in the following areas: Attica Region (including the island of Kythera), the region of Central Greece (Viotia and the island of Evia), the Peloponnese (Corinth, Argolida and Lakonia), the north Aegean (Chios and Lesvos).