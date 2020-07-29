BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
BUSINESS

DESFA says rupture in Bulgarian pipeline fixed

TAGS: Energy

A rupture in a pipeline in southwest Bulgaria that halted the transit of Russian natural gas through Bulgaria to Greece has been fixed and gas flow had resumed, natural gas grid operator DESFA said on Wednesday. 

The supply of gas to Greece from the TSO BULGARTRANSGAZ pipeline was halted on Monday after a tube rupture near Kulata.

The Greek Energy Ministry on Monday said that Greece's liquefied natural gas reserves at the Revithousa LNG station were high enough to make up for an interruption in supply.

