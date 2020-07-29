BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Commission extends Greece’s enhanced surveillance by six months

TAGS: EU, Economy

The European Commission decided on Wednesday to extend Greece's enhanced surveillance by six months.

It its daily news bulletin, the Commission said that this extension is “a normal and expected procedural step, on which Greece has been consulted,” enabling the Commission to continue to support Greece's efforts to complete the implementation of its reforms, after the end of its third bailout program.

The next enhanced surveillance report will be published in September. 

