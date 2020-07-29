57 new coronavirus infections bring total to 4,336

Fifty-seven new confirmed coronavirus cases were announced on Wednesday, with 10 of these identified at Greece's entry points, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its daily briefing.

The total number of infections totals 4,336, of whom 54.4 pct are men.

Health authorities said there were no new deaths in the last 24 hours, leaving total fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece at 203. The median age of deceased patients was 76 years and most had underlying health problems.

A total of 8 individuals are at intensive care units and 127 have left ICU.

EODY also said it had conducted a total of 511,429 tests around the country since the start of the pandemic, adding 53,889 tests from Tuesday’s 457,540.

The health body said the the jump in the number of tests is attributed to the completion of its bulk inclusion of laboratory data.