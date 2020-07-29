Face masks not soaking through go on sale in Greece

The further opening of the Greek face mask market due to the tightening in coronavirus measures creates opportunities for companies that had little or no presence in this niche that is moving ever closer to mainstream.

One of the companies aspiring to penetrate the local mask market is KAI Europe, the German-based arm of Japanese manufacturer KAI, that is introducing its “KAI Community Masks” to Greece on the side of its main merchandize that ranges from tailoring shears to kitchen knives.

The KAI masks are reusable, with exchangeable filter that can be as simple as a cotton pad found in cosmetic stores or pharmacies. They are easy and quick to clean by hand and soap and can be immediately reused. Made by organic material, they are 100% recyclable and boast a good fit and size adaptability due to their double elastic band.

The masks as 100% made in Germany and are free from melamine, formaldehyde and BPA plasticizers, making them ideal for the warm weather in Greece as they do not soak through.



