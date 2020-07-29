NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Panagia Soumela monastery to reopen for church service

TAGS: Church, Religion

A church service will be conducted on the holiday of the Dormition (or the Assumption) of the Virgin Mary (August 15) at the Monastery of Panagia Soumela in Turkey, which has reopened after five years of renovations, the Ecumenical Patriarch announced on Wednesday.

Vartholomeos said in a press release he had spoken on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday, during which the Patriarch thanked him for the "systematic renovation at the monastery," and expressed his best wishes over the Kurban Bayrami holiday.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 