Tui to increase UK flights to Greece

Tour operator has extended the suspension of holidays to the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands for UK customers until August 4, and will increase flights to Greece and Turkey this weekend to enable more affected customers to switch their destinations.



Britons were less inclined to consider Spanish destinations after Britain brought back a 14-day quarantine rule for arrivals from Spain, according to flight search engine Skyscanner.



Searches for Spanish airports dropped out of Britain’s top 10 most searched destinations on Sunday, the day after the announcement on quarantine, with Greece’s Corfu and Crete replacing Spain’s Alicante, Malaga, Tenerife and Palma. [Reuters]