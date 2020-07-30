Telemedicine network to reach  another 22 islands in 2021

The Athens-listed OTE Group and Intracom Telecom have undertaken the expansion of the National Telemedicine Network (EDIT) to 22 additional islands of the north and south Aegean for 2021.



This is a project of the Health Region of Piraeus & the Aegean (2nd Health Region), which will provide more islanders and visitors with equal access to the National Healthcare System health services that match those of Greece’s major hospitals, with the help of technology.



In the next year the updated National Telemedicine Network will incorporate Agathonisi, Agios Efstratios, Anafi, Antiparos, Arkoi, Donousa, Kythnos, Irakleia, Therasia, Thymaina, Kea, Kimolos, Koufonisia, Leipsoi, Serifos, Sikinos, Schinousa, Telendos, Folegandros, Halki, Psara and Pserimos.