Voluntary migrant return program is reactivated

The program for the voluntary return of migrants to their country of origin, which had been suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, has been reactivated.

Accordingly, migrants located in reception and identification centers on the islands are now able to apply for inclusion in the voluntary return program, which can cover a total of up to 5,000 applicants based on existing funding, which provides them with 2,000 euros to support the return process.

This Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) program is funded by the European Union at the request of Greece and was implemented in the context of decongesting the islands.

The program was announced last March during a visit by EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson but became inactive due to emergency measures to deal with Covid-19 and the closure of borders.