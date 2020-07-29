ATHEX: Credit stocks pull bourse index lower

Bank stocks weighed heavily on the benchmark of the Greek bourse on Wednesday as, after a session when rising stocks outnumbered losers, it posted a small drop on a day with exceptionally low trading volume in anticipation of announcements by the Federal Reserve in the US.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 632.37 points, shedding 0.20% from Tuesday’s 633.62 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.16% to 1,525.63 points.

The banks index declined 1.33%, with Piraeus sliding 2.19%, Alpha falling 2.13%, National decreasing 1.16% and Eurobank shrinking 0.52%.

EYDAP improved 1.36%, ADMIE Holdings grew 1.33%, OPAP advanced 1.25%, Mytilineos climbed 1.20% and OTE telecom earned 0.95%, while Motor Oil fell 2.12%, Public Power Corporation decreased 1.28% and GEK Terna eased 1.18%.

In total 46 stocks recorded gains, 43 endured losses and 23 remained unchanged. Turnover was the lowest in almost three months, amounting to just 24 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €41.5 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange edged up 0.02% to 45.83 points.