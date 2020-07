Turkey’s seismic research vessel Barbaros appeared to have sailed the port of Tasucu on Wednesday night and be heading towards Cyprus, Kathimerini Cyprus reported.

According to the Navtex issued by Turkey on Tuesday, the vessel is set to explore an area south and southeast of Cyprus, where it will stay until September 18.

It plans to conduct seismic activity inside Blocks 2,3 and partly 13 of Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.