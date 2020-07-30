Doctors at hospitals in parts of the country that are also popular holiday destinations wonder when they will have to stop dealing with victims of what can only be described as criminal negligence.

Their concern is about quad bikes, or ATVs, which are rented out by the hundreds every summer – legally and not so legally – to young tourists and holidaymakers, leading to accidents and even deaths.

Youngsters are being allowed to drive these fast vehicles without any prior experience or having to show some form of certification proving that they can handle their clunky bulk on difficult roads.

It is evident that the government needs to step in and do something about this issue now.