Cactus Flower | Athens | July 31

The indomitable Walter Matthau, Ingrid Bergman and Goldie Hawn star in the kooky 1969 comedy “Cactus Flower,” which is playing at the Great Lawn of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) on Friday, starting at 9 p.m. Directed by Gene Saks, the movie is based on the Broadway play and recounts the adventures of a commitment-phobic dentist who lies about being married so his girlfriend won’t pressure him into putting a ring on her finger. Admission is free of charge and visitors are advised to bring mosquito repellent and a blanket to sit on.



SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org