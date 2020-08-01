My Mother’s Sin | On Tour | To September 17

The Greek National Theater is on tour with an English-language adaptation for the stage of Georgios Vizyenos’ “My Mother’s Sin,” a short story written in 1883 that is partly autobiographical and is regarded as one of the masterpieces of the Greek literary canon. The play, which has already been performed abroad, will be stopping at iconic archaeological and historical sites across the country through September 17. It is directed by Danae Roussou, with music by Nikos Kypourgos, and stars Rena Kyprioti. The only admission fee is the cost of the ticket to enter each site, but booking a seat in advance is mandatory and can be done online at the Culture Ministry’s website digitalculture.gov.gr. To find out if the play will be stopping near you, visit n-t.gr.