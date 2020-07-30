Birds and Gods | Pieria & Epidaurus | August 1 & 7-9

The National Theater of Northern Greece has invited 28 Greek artists living or working abroad – from Brussels to New York and Mexico City – to create a piece inspired by “The Birds,” Aristophanes’ 414 BC comedy about the efforts of an ambitious Athenian who convinces the birds to help his create a utopia between Heaven and Earth to counter both the worlds of man and the gods. Titled “Birds/Theomachy,” the exhibition of these works will be on tour with the theater company as it performs the play, in Greek, in different parts of the country through the summer. On Saturday both the show and the play will be at the Ancient Theater of Dion in Pieria, before heading down to the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus on August 7-9. For details about the play and its tour stops, visit ntng.gr.