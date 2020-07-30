US raises assistance to Greece for Covid-19 fight in refugee camps

US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt on Thursday announced the disbursement of additional funding worth 1.25 million dollars to the Greek chapter of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The funds are aimed at bolstering the international aid agency’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus at refugee identification and reception centers (RICs).

“We proudly continue to air UNHCR Greece in protecting refugees against Covid-19,” Pyatt said in a tweet on Thursday.

“Still no cases in RICs due to great work by Greek government & ministers,” he added.

American humanitarian assistance to Greece for containing Covid-19 among migrant and refugee populations comes to a total of $4.5.