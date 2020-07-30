Decision takes aims at unsightly and dangerous advertising

Outdoor advertisements on sidewalks, streets and highways are banned, according to a joint ministerial decision on Thursday as part of an effort to banish eyesores that tarnish the aesthetics of urban landscapes.



The new ban also includes advertising at archaeological sites and monuments without the approval of the Ministry of Culture and Sports, as well as at buildings housing public services, cemeteries and public sector technical projects and construction sites.



As for bus stops, for the first time there is a ban on billboards on roads where the speed limit is more than 70 kilometers per hour.



On roads with a speed limit of less than 70 km/h, billboards can only be positioned so that they face oncoming traffic on the other side of the road.