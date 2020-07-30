New peak in Covid-19 infections with 65 cases reported

File photo

Greek health authorities on Friday said they had confirmed 65 new SARS-CoV-2 infections in the last 24 hours in the country, which raise the total number to 4,401.

It was the largest single-day increase in new cases since the end of the lockdown on May 4. A previous peak was reached on July 10 when authorities reported 60 cases.

Seventeen of those infections were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report.

No new deaths were reported on Thursday and the total number remains at 203. The median age of the patients who died was 76 years.

Seven patient remained intubated while another 128 have left ICU.

The total number of tests conducted by EODY health officials is 519,887.