US Mission and Found.ation  to host TechCamp Thessaloniki

The US Mission to Greece has announced a partnership with Found.ation to host “TechCamp Thessaloniki: Empowering Women Entrepreneurs” on September 6-8 at the 84th Thessaloniki International Fair.



The goals of TechCamp Thessaloniki are supporting female-led startups and creating equal opportunities for women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.



It will provide tailored training for a diverse group of female entrepreneurs from Greece and the region.



The three-day program will feature a highly collaborative and hands-on acceleration process made up of brainstorming sessions, small group discussions, and training workshops that provide innovative solutions to real challenges identified by participants.



TechCamp Thessaloniki is an innovative educational platform developed and fully funded by the US State Department (techcamp.america.gov).