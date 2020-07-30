Jet2 cancels British flights  to Cyprus

British tour operator Jet2 announced on Wednesday it has canceled all flights and holidays to Cyprus until August 17.



However, British press reports say customers have reacted strongly to the announcement, saying they have already paid hundreds of pounds for the compulsory coronavirus tests.



The holiday firm said that it had “no choice” but to ax flights and trips to Larnaka and Paphos due to the country’s “prohibitive entry restrictions.”



All holidaymakers to Cyprus are also expected to complete a Cyprus Flight Pass before traveling which has their coronavirus test result uploaded within 24 hours of departure.



Travelers must then present this information before boarding and on arrival.



A Jet2 spokesman said that “because of prohibitive entry restrictions into Cyprus, we have no choice but to suspend flights and holidays to Larnaka and Paphos up to and including August 16. We continue to urge the Cypriot authorities to review the entry criteria in line with other destinations, so that our customers can enjoy their well-deserved holidays.”