Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis convened an emergency teleconference with health authorities Thursday to review all the recent data on the Covid-19 pandemic, amid a steady rise in cases in the country.

Health authorities Thursday confirmed 65 new cases – a fifth consecutive day of increase – which is similar to levels leading up to the lockdown earlier in the year.

However, the rising trend has, so far, not led to a significant deterioration of epidemiological indicators.

There is, nonetheless, growing concern that the situation could go south drastically if vigilance is compromised and safety protocols – namely the avoidance of crowds, social distancing and the use of masks – are not strictly implemented.

Indeed, according to reports, new measures are already being mulled, with the prime minister telling the health experts Thursday that “if you think you should sound the alarm to take measures, do not hesitate to do it in time.”

Meanwhile government spokesman Stelios Petsas stated Thursday that on Wednesday, a total of 1,178 inspections were carried out by the National Transparency Authority, the Greek Police and the General Secretariat of Commerce and Consumer Protection throughout the country, and that violations were found in 97 cases and 110 fines totaling 26,200 euros were imposed.

At the same time, during the teleconference, there was a discussion about crowded places such as public transport and entertainment venues, where controls will be strengthened. Indicative of the government’s concern is that Mitsotakis reportedly said that teleconferences on the issue will be held three times a week in August.