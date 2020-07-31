The government is doing what it can to tackle a lack of compliance with public health guidelines in some of Greece’s top tourist destinations.

There are, however, powerful interests at play in the nightlife business, which has its own laws.

Health and safety rules are blatantly violated, in some cases endangering both the public health and the country's reputation.

Maybe the time has come to just shut down clubs until the risk of contracting the coronavirus is eliminated.

It may be unfair to those who respect the law, but a few irresponsible and provocative individuals are pushing things in that direction.