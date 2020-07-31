Rehearsing a reconciliation

A photo from rehearsals for Aristophanes’ comedy “Lysistrata,” directed by Odysseas Papaspiliopoulos, which makes its premiere Friday evening at the Ancient Theater of Epidaurus. Speaking to Kathimerini, Papaspiliopoulos said that his take on “Lysistrata,” in which the titular character rallies the women of Greece to refuse their men any bedtime action until they negotiate a peaceful end to the Peloponnesian War, “talks about reconciling with the things blocking our way.” The play will be staged through Sunday. Just 4,500 of the usual 10,000 seats are being made available at the theater, in line with coronavirus regulations. [Nikos Kokkalias]