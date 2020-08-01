The calculation of this year’s Single Property Tax (ENFIA) dues, which will be the same as last year’s but paid in six tranches instead of five, will begin in early September. Therefore the first monthly installment will be due by September 30 and the last by February 26, 2021. Property owners will only be able to access their pay notices as of mid-September.

After the completion of tax declaration submissions, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue will start cross-checking taxpayers’ property data with the declarations submitted so as to identify those who fulfill the income and real estate criteria for paying half of the tax this year or be exempted altogether.

More than a million property owners are expected to get a 50% or 100% discount on this year’s ENFIA. They include families with three or more children and people with a disability of over 80%, all of whom are completely exempt from ENFIA.