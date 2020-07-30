Defense Ministry denies Turkish drone purchase

Greece’s Defences Ministry on Thursday categorically denied a news report claiming that the Greek Army had agreed to buy 50 Turkish miniature tactical drones.

“From the end of May, there have been targeted leaks to foreign and Greek media, which are not, however, confirmed or proven with data,” the ministry said in a press release on the report in defensenews.com, published on July 29.

“Information circulating on the internet, especially from news websites, should be confirmed very carefully before being reproduced domestically,” especially if they concern “national defence and security,” it continued.

The ministry also threatened to sue Greek media that reproduce the news, citing an article of the penal code on spreading fake news.