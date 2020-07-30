Greece’s wind power capacity expanded by 8% over the January-June 2020 period compared to end-December, according to the Hellenic Wind Energy Association (ELETAEN).

This followed the installation of 110 new wind turbines with a combined capacity of 287.3 megawatts, taking the overall installed capacity of wind parks in Greece to 3,884 MW. Just under 300 MW of that has been installed on islands that are not connected to the national grid.

“The increase in wind power investments over the first half of 2020 constitutes a great success attributed to the efforts of enterprises and their officials active in Greece,” said ELETAEN President Panagiotis Ladakakos after the publication of the data. “That’s because they have managed – after many years of trying in an exceptionally unstable and complicated regulatory environment – to develop and license a crucial set of projects currently under implementation,” he added.

Adversities, he noted, included the measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which slowed down wind turbine installation and hampered the transport of equipment and workers.