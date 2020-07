US Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, on Thursday visited on Thursday the Chapel of the Holy Trinity at Halki, where the Theological School is located.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos and were welcomed by Bishop of Arabissos, Cassianos.

Satterfield and Vartholomeos toured the seminary and discussed issues of Greek Diaspora, the Orthodox flock in Turkey and the Archdiocese of America.