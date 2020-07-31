NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
PM to chair last cabinet meeting ahead of recess

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will chair the last cabinet meeting before summer recess at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Ministers are expected to discuss all the parameters regarding the Recovery Fund, the effects of the gradual lifting of restrictions on economic activity, a draft law on regulations of penitentiary legislation, as well as the candidates for top judicial and banking positions.

Starting the virtual cabinet meeting, Mitsotakis will brief ministers on the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

