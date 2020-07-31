Minister calls for adherence with health rules ahead of Kurban Bayram

Muslims in Greece celebrating Kurban Bayram (starting Friday) should carefully implement health and safety guidelines to protect themselves from coronavirus, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said on Friday in a press release.

Existing safety measures included in a joint ministerial decision extended until August 21 require prayers to be conducted inside mosques only where one person is allowed per 5 sq.m. and at a distance of 1.5 meters between them.

In mosques that are larger than 500 sq.m. the maximum number allowed is 100 people and the faithful are advised to bring their own prayer mat.

According to the rules, prayers in public spaces are banned, but mosques can allow up to 10 people to gather in their courtyards, provided they keep a distance of 1.5 meters between them and wear a mask.

Furthermore, not more than 10 people are allowed to gather in house dinners.

Hardalias also called on vulnerable groups to remain at home. “Payer at home is the safest way to fulfil their religious duties while protecting their health,” he said in his statement.