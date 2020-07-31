Deputy Justice Minister resigns

Deputy Justice Minister Dimitris Kranis submitted his resignation to the prime minister on Friday, sources said.

He has reportedly sent his resignation letter to Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which he explains the reasons for his departure. No more details were immediately available.

Kranis was one of the 21 cabinet members who were not elected lawmakers.

Before being appointed to the ministerial post, he served as vice president of the Supreme Court and general director of the National School of Judges.