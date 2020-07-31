NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Deputy Justice Minister resigns

TAGS: Justice, Politics

Deputy Justice Minister Dimitris Kranis submitted his resignation to the prime minister on Friday, sources said.

He has reportedly sent his resignation letter to Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which he explains the reasons for his departure. No more details were immediately available.

Kranis was one of the 21 cabinet members who were not elected lawmakers.

Before being appointed to the ministerial post, he served as vice president of the Supreme Court and general director of the National School of Judges.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018 - , H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 