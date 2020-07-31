NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
New Democracy suspends all public events to prevent spread of virus

Ruling New Democracy announced on Friday it was suspending any activity planned in open or closed venues, as that would lead to possible overcrowding.

“In the current situation, priorities change. We choose communication from a distance even though human contact is irreplaceable,” the party said in a press release.

“The message of vigilance and responsibility becomes even stronger when institutions such as political parties take similar initiatives,” it added. 

