90 refugees leave for Germany

File photo

TAGS: Migration

Another 90 asylum seekers, families with children facing health problems, left Athens for Germany on Friday, as part of a joint program to offer healthcare to vulnerable refugees.

“Greek-German cooperation on migration proves that, when there is political will and professionalism, the principle of solidarity is transformed into implemented and effective political action,” Alternate Migration Minister George Koumoutsakos said in a ministry press release. 

On his side, German Ambassador to Greece, Ernst Reichel, described this move as “a clear sign of European solidarity.”

“In the difficult path to a common European asylum policy, the solidarity of all EU partners is absolutely essential,” he added.

