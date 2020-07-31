Two more Covid-19 deaths raise total to 205

Two more people died from Covid-19 since Thursday night, bringing the total number of fatalities in the country to 205.

The first victim was a 59-year-old man who had been intubated since July 4 and was being treated at the hospital of Alexandroupolis.

The second victim was a 70-year-old man who had underlying illnesses. The patient was being treated in the intensive care unit of Rio Hospital.

On Thursday, health authorities announced a new spike in SARS-CoV-2 infections with 65 new cases which brought the total to 4,401.