Case files against Papangelopoulos sent to Supreme Court

Greece’s Parliament on Friday sent to the Supreme Court the case files against former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos.



Papangelopoulos is accused of seeking to incriminate political opponents in the purported Novartis pharmaceutical bribery scandal.



Last week Greek lawmakers voted to bring charges against Papangelopoulos that include breach of duty and incitement to criminal abuse of office.



He denies any wrongdoing.



A Supreme Court tribunal will now decide if the ex-SYRIZA minister will be tried in a Special Court, a rare instance in the country’s post-dictatorship era. [Combined reports]