Wedding with more than 150 attendees linked to 11 confirmed coronavirus cases in Thessaloniki
An outdoor wedding reception is being linked to 11 confirmed cases in western Thessaloniki, in northern Greece.
The wedding was held on July 25 in the suburb of Ambelokipoi.
More than 150 people were in attendance at the wedding.
Officials are waiting for the results of 60 tests.
Three patients have been admitted to Papanikolaou hospital.