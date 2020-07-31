Authorities intercept 100 kilos of contraband hookah tobacco

More than 100 kilos of contraband hookah tobacco was found on Friday in a container at the port of Piraeus that was reportedly bound for a well-known nightclub on the popular holiday island of Mykonos.



The tobacco was located by Piraeus customs authorities in cooperation with inspectors from Greece’s Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE).



The container had been shipped from the United Arab Emirates.



Officials said that the excise tax for each kilo of hookah tobacco is 180 euros.