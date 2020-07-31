Measures to decongest capital’s public transport services

The Transport Ministry is taking new measures to avoid overcrowding on public transport, emphasizing that the images seen in the last few days are a cause for concern and that citizens’ complaints are justified.



To this end, the process of revoking the leave of public transport staff began on Thursday night.



More specifically, 20 percent of total vacation time will be granted in August to staff of the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA), the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) and Attica’s bus and trolley bus operator (OSY).



As of Saturday, public transport operators will implement a special customized program to increase the frequencies of trains, buses and trolleybuses and to help the public in getting from place to place as much as possible.