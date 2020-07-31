BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Three-month T-bill  auction on Wednesday

The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Friday it is planning to auction 13-week treasury bills on Wednesday, August 5, with a maturity date of November 6.

The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros and the settlement date will be next Friday.

Only Primary Dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.

