Three-month T-bill auction on Wednesday
Online
The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Friday it is planning to auction 13-week treasury bills on Wednesday, August 5, with a maturity date of November 6.
The Public Debt Management Agency announced on Friday it is planning to auction 13-week treasury bills on Wednesday, August 5, with a maturity date of November 6.
The amount to be auctioned is 625 million euros and the settlement date will be next Friday.
Only Primary Dealers are allowed to participate, according to their operation regulations.