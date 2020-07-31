Coronavirus: 78 new cases, three deaths

Greek health authorities on Friday said they had confirmed 78 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours in the country, raising the total number to 4,477.



It was the largest single-day increase in new cases since the end of the lockdown on May 4.



Ten of those infections were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report.



EODY reported three more deaths, pushing the figure to 206.



Nine patients remained intubated in intensive care units, while another 127 have left ICU.