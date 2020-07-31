Face masks compulsory in enclosed spaces in Greece

Greece will make face masks compulsory in all public indoor spaces to avoid further spread of the coronavirus.



The measure, which will go into effect on Saturday, was announced during an emergency briefing by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias on Friday.



The mask requirement also applies to churches, he said.



Standing will be forbidden at enclosed entertainment venues from August 3-9, he said.



Hardalias said that the use of face coverings is strongly recommended in crowded outdoor areas.



The deputy minister also announced the suspension of visiting hours at hospitals and care homes until August 15.



A maximum of 100 guests will be allowed to attend weddings and christenings from August 3-15, while a ban on religious festivals has been extended to August 31, he said.



The new restrictions were unveiled after health authorities on Friday said they had confirmed 78 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours in the country, raising the total number to 4,477.



It was the largest single-day increase in new cases since the end of the lockdown on May 4.



Ten of those infections were imported infections detected at the country’s entry points, the National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily report.



EODY reported three more deaths, pushing the figure to 206.



Nine patients remained intubated in intensive care units, while another 127 have left ICU, it said.