Greece expects to receive a significant amount of support in grants and loans from the European Union’s coronavirus recovery fund. It is a great opportunity that should not be allowed to go to waste like so many others before it.

No matter how much pressure it is under to pump some money into the market, the government must hold firm against the powerful interests that will seek to get their hands on the lion’s share of these valuable resources.

The Greek economy needs to be rebuilt on solid foundations, and for this to happen, all the different studies and reports drawn up by experts and special advisers need to be looked at carefully and their recommendations for opening the market and boosting competitiveness need to be implemented.