Face masks mandatory in enclosed spaces

With cases of the coronavirus steadily rising, face masks will as of Saturday be compulsory in all public indoor spaces as part of a fresh batch of measures announced by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias Friday.

The mask requirement applies to churches too, he said, while he also strongly recommended face coverings in crowded outdoor areas.

The deputy minister further announced the suspension of visiting hours at hospitals and care homes until August 15.

As of Monday, a maximum of 100 guests will be allowed to attend weddings and christenings, while a ban on religious festivals has been extended to August 31, he said.

What’s more, between August 3 and 9, entertainment venues will only be allowed to have customers that are seated. This applies to clubs, live music venues, bars, restaurants, cafes etc.

Measures for maintaining safe distances on beaches are extended until August 31, as are those on private leisure boats and commercial tourist ships.

In addition, the suspension of air and sea connections with Turkey, Albania and North Macedonia is extended until August 15.

An extension was also announced regarding current measures on land border entry points until 15 August, as well as the entry rules for those arriving by air from Bulgaria, Romania and the United Arab Emirates.

Speaking to Kathimerini, infectious disease specialist and University of Patra professor Charalambos Gogos said, “We are currently seeing an upward trend in R (the virus reproduction number), which is not yet at a dangerous point.”

Health authorities Friday confirmed 78 new Covid-19 infections – the largest single-day increase since the end of the lockdown on May 4.

The total number of cases climbed to 4,477 Friday. Three more deaths were also reported, pushing the total tally to 206.​