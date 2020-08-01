Against the backdrop of work to change the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesvos into a smaller closed reception center and the announcement for the creation of a new health center, locals are planning a protest rally Saturday against unsubstantiated rumors that plans are afoot for the requisition of sites to accommodate more asylum seekers.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis has dismissed the rumors as totally unfounded, and insisted Friday that “the decongestion of the Moria camp must continue.”

A total of 4,444 refugees left the island between June 5 and Thursday.

The current number of asylum seekers at the Moria camp stands at 13,984.

According to Migration Ministry data, flows to Lesvos between April and July decreased by 85% compared to the same period last year, while those to all Greek islands fell 94%.