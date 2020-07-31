July sees improvement in economic sentiment

Greece’s Economic Sentiment Indicator recorded a rise in July, according to data announced on Friday by the European Commission, rebounding to 90.8 points from 87.6 points in June.



At the same time the Employment Expectations Indicator continued to recover, reaching 103.7 points last month from 97.6 points in June.



The advance of the sentiment index relied on the strengthening of confidence in the sectors of industry (-13.3 points in July from -18.1 points in June), services (-34.2 points against -46.8) and construction (-31.7 points from -55.8).



However, consumer confidence declined to -34.7 points from -27.7 points in June.