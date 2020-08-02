Τhe Environment Ministry’s recommendation for setting construction limits on certain islands is excellent. It may come at a price, politically, but in the medium term it will boost the value of land and make those islands more sustainable and attractive.

This is an initiative whose principal objective is to protect the natural environment and it should enjoy the support of the opposition parties in Parliament.

Unfettered construction on islands such as Mykonos and Santorini is putting these premier destinations at serious risk of becoming spoiled.

The coronavirus pandemic has, in a strange way, provided us with an opportunity to redesign our tourism product, so it is very good to see the government responding with such a meaningful reform.